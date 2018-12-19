Leaking propane tank ignites small fire on Maui

KIHEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters on Maui were called out Monday night to what they initially thought was a Christmas tree fire.
Around 7 p.m., crews were dispatched to a second-floor unit at the Kihei Villages.
By the time they got there, residents had extinguished the fire, but upon investigation, fire officials found a leaking five-gallon propane tank which is believed to have started the fire. MFD added that no Christmas trees were burned in the small fire.
“The cylinder which was still actively leaking was moved to an area away from residents and structures where the remaining propane was transferred in to a functioning tank by Hazmat team personnel,” MFD said in a news release.
There were no injuries reported.
Fire officials urge residents across the state to practice safe propane tank handling techniques after a deadly fire on Oahu killed a mother and her child on Oahu in October.
Click here for more information on how to safely handle propane tanks.
