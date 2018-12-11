Police investigating threats made at 2 Big Island schools

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are investigating threats made at two Big Island schools late Monday.
The state Department of Education said anonymous threats were made at Kalaheo and Konawaena High Schools.
Although officials decided not to close the campuses, administrators are sending notices to parents that additional security will be present on Wednesday.
Police have classified the cases as terroristic threatening.
This story may be updated.
