Report: Rising insurance costs are biting into salaries for Hawaii’s middle-class families

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The amount of money Hawaii families are shelling out annually for employer-sponsored health insurance is on the rise, but average premiums aren’t as high as elsewhere, a new report finds.
The Commonwealth Fund said that the average Hawaii family pays $4,713 annually for health insurance through an employer. That’s nearly double the amount Hawaii families were paying in 2008, and up 8 percent from 2016.
Single worker coverage averages $675 in Hawaii, the lowest rate in the nation.
The Commonwealth Fund is a private foundation whose aim is to improve the health care system for all. And their report highlights the sharp rise in premiums nationally for employer-sponsored health insurance.
Family plans in Michigan were found the be the most affordable, at $3,646 a year.
Delaware families are paying the most — $6,533 a year.
“The cost of employer health insurance premiums and deductibles continues to outpace growth in workers’ wages," said Sara Collins, lead author of the study and the Commonwealth Fund’s vice president for health care coverage and access. “This is concerning, because it may put both coverage and health care out of reach for people who need it most — people with low incomes and those with health problems.”
