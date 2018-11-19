She already holds a world record, and is about to hit a milestone 100 years in the making

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Honolulu woman who holds a Guinness World Record is about to hit another major milestone.
Gladys Burrill of Honolulu entered the record books in 2010 at the age of 92 years. She was officially deemed the oldest woman to complete a marathon.
That year, she finished the Honolulu Marathon in nine nine hours, 53 minutes and 16 seconds.
Since then, she’s continued her marathon training and participation, and stayed healthy and active.
On Saturday, with a group of close friends and family, Burrill celebrated her 100th birthday.
It was a slightly early celebration as her actual birth date is Nov. 23.
Two members of the Hawaii Sports Hall of Fame, Honolulu Marathon president Dr. Jim Barahal and Honolulu Marathon founder Dr. Jack Scaff, were among the close friends and family who attended her birthday celebration at the Outrigger.
Burrill is the only person to hold a world record for participating in the Honolulu Marathon.
