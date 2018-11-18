Legendary Hawaiian musician Cyril Pahinui dies at 68

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hearts are heavy Saturday night following the passing of legendary Hawaiian musician Cyril Pahinui.
Hawaii News Now has learned that the 68-year-old – a member of the famed Pahinui family – died around 6 p.m. at the Queen’s Medical Center.
The Waimanalo native toured around the world and performed twice at Carnegie Hall.
Pahinui recorded more than 50 albums with many of Hawaii’s top musicians including Peter Moon, Palani Vaughan, Aunty Genoa Keawe, Meveen Leed, Dennis Kamakahi and Jeff Peterson.
He earned three Grammy awards and 19 Na Hoku Hanohano awards during his illustrious music career.
The Vietnam veteran had been hospitalized since Feb. 2016 for pneumonia and a collapsed lung.
He also underwent several surgeries.
In 2017, the slack key guitar master was named a heritage fellow by the National Endowment for the Arts.
He got his extraordinary talent from his dad, entertainer Gabby Pahinui.
Cyril is survived by his wife Chelle; daughters Amber Pahinui-Stevens and Andrea Pahinui as well as Carrie McBurney Wright, Elizabeth MacDonald and Anne Shand; brothers James “Bla” and Phillip; sisters Madolyn and Margaret; and 19 grandchildren.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.