Local Connection: Democrats in Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Democrats have now secured complete control of government in our state.
So – they have no one to blame but themselves if they continue to fail to bring real improvement to the quality of life in Hawaii.
They have little to worry about the Republicans rising up and seizing any meaningful power – at least not for the foreseeable future.
Tragically, the republicans have shown more skill at sabotaging each other than gaining traction with voters.
So now that you've won a landslide you've earned the duty to deal with issues like affordable housing, the cost of living, homelessness, transportation and health care.
It’s time to stop rubber stamping old ways and kowtowing to entrenched special interests – and start working toward new solutions and big ideas.
That means stepping away from game-playing and bickering that distracts you from focusing on our state's considerable problems.
So now, it’s on you Democrats. As they say, “With great power comes great responsibility.” As one of your leaders said – its time to shut up, stand up and do the right thing.
