Coffee with a Candidate: Democratic incumbent candidate for U.S. Senate Mazie Hirono

I talk very plainly and there are times where you can’t help but call it what it is. There’s a lot of BS. There’s a lot of lying. There’s a president who lies every single day. Whooper lies. So I think the times call for what I would call just plain talk and that’s what I do. Obviously I’ve pressed some buttons. Rather than some of the things I say, I think we should care about policies and priorities that really hurt our communities.