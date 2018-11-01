Coffee with a Candidate: Democratic incumbent candidate for U.S. Senate Mazie Hirono

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono lit up the internet with these words during the contentious Kavanaugh hearings: “I just want to say to the men in this country, just shut up and step up!”
As a supporter of the #MeToo movement, Hirono has made frequent media appearances as a tough-talking critic of President Trump and has even used the “bullsh**t” during interviews.
Here are some things you might not know about Hirono:
- Hirono was elected to the Senate in 2012.
- She is Hawaii’s first female senator, the country’s first Asian-American woman senator, and the only immigrant in the Senate.
- Hirono served in the state House from 1981 to 1994.
Is there room for reaching across the aisle in Washington D.C.?
I got more standalone bills as a Democrat that got signed into law by this president than any other Democrat in the U.S. House or Senate and these are all bipartisan bills. Even right now I’m working on a bipartisan bill with Sen. Roy Blunt who is a Republican from Missouri on a bill that would really help people who have been adopted.
Explain the reaction to your tough talk.
I talk very plainly and there are times where you can’t help but call it what it is. There’s a lot of BS. There’s a lot of lying. There’s a president who lies every single day. Whooper lies. So I think the times call for what I would call just plain talk and that’s what I do. Obviously I’ve pressed some buttons. Rather than some of the things I say, I think we should care about policies and priorities that really hurt our communities.
Do you think that being diagnosed with cancer has made you more powerful or fiery?
Yes, it brought home to me that life is short and you never know what’s going to happen. I’m going to take the time that I have speak out and to fight for what I think are fights worth fighting.
