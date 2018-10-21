Convicted murderer missing from OCCC

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A work furlough inmate failed to return to the Oahu Community Correctional Center Friday night.
Paul Ah Sing is spending time behind bars for second-degree murder.
Ah Sing is 55-years-old and is five feet 7 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds.
He has brown hair and brown eyes.
Ah Sing faces an additional escape charge when found.
He left OCCC on a work furlough pass and was supposed to return by 8:00 p.m. tonight.
Sheriffs and HPD were notified.
If you see him, please call 911 or the Sheriff’s Office at 808-586-1352.
This story is being updated.
