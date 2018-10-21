Convicted murderer missing from OCCC

The 55-year-old left on a work furlough pass.

Paul Ah Sing is serving time for second-degree murder. (Image: HPD)
By HNN Staff | October 20, 2018 at 9:59 PM HST - Updated October 20 at 10:24 PM

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A work furlough inmate failed to return to the Oahu Community Correctional Center Friday night.

Paul Ah Sing is spending time behind bars for second-degree murder.

Ah Sing is 55-years-old and is five feet 7 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds.

He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Ah Sing faces an additional escape charge when found.

He left OCCC on a work furlough pass and was supposed to return by 8:00 p.m. tonight.

Sheriffs and HPD were notified.

If you see him, please call 911 or the Sheriff’s Office at 808-586-1352.

This story is being updated.

