Oahu man charged for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor
October 16, 2018

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Oahu man has been charged in connection to alleged sexual assaults against a minor.

Shawn O’Regan now faces first-degree sexual assault and numerous other charges after court documents said he allegedly had sex with an individual between the ages of 14 and 16.

The 21-year-old was arrested Sunday afternoon in Kaneohe.

He is also accused promoting pornography after he allegedly showed inappropriate material to a minor.

O’Regan’s bail was set at $300,000. He is scheduled to make his initial appearance in court Wednesday morning.

