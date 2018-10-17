Greenpeace’s historic ship in Honolulu after studying Great Pacific Garbage Patch

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -Greenpeace’s historic ship, the Arctic Sunrise, which travels around the globe studying the nature of the world’s oceans and the impact of plastic pollution, is on Oahu.
The crew has just arrived in Honolulu after spending 10 days studying the Great Pacific Garbage Patch, a pile of trash twice the size of Texas that is floating in the middle of the Pacific.
Over the next few days, Greenpeace officials will be hosting tours and group discussions highlighting the threat of plastic pollution to our oceans, waterways and communities.
While here in Hawaii, Greenpeace will partner with the Protect Kahoʻolawe ʻOhana and Kahoʻolawe Island Reserve Commission and local organizations like Sustainable Coastlines Hawaii to hold a beach cleanup to help identify the corporations most responsible for branded single-use plastic pollution in the region.
When they return from Kah’oolawe they’ll be opening the Arctic Sunrise to the public for free tours of the vessel and to talk about what they’ve learned about plastic debris in Hawaii on Oct. 27 and 28 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.