Authorities seize Hawaii Kai home of ex-police chief, wife

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Federal authorities have seized the Hawaii Kai home of Honolulu’s former police chief and his wife, a former deputy city prosecutor.
Louis and Katherine Kealoha were indicted last year by a federal grand jury on more than 20 counts, including conspiracy to obstruct justice, identify theft and fraud.
The two are facing two trials, the first of which is set to kick off before the end of the year.
In February, court documents revealed that the two had stopped paying the mortgage on their Hawaii Kai home, living in their Kahala condo instead.
The Kealohas bought the four-bedroom, three-bath Hawaii Kai home in 2013 for $1.25 million, while Louis Kealoha was still HPD’s chief and his wife was the third-highest deputy prosecutor in the state.
Earlier this year, a judge ordered the couple to vacate the home — setting Thursday as the deadline — so that it could be put up for sale.
Katherine Kealoha was at the home Thursday, and was seen ordering food as she gathered her things.
