Vote for 3 Hawaii teachers in the running for $100K educational grant

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii teacher could win a $100,000 educational grant — and you could make it happen with a simple vote.
There are three teachers in the islands who are finalists for the Farmers Insurance “Dream Big Teacher Challenge.”
Cast your vote throughout October.
And once voting has closed, five lucky teachers will walk away with the winnings.
The three Hawaii teachers in the running are:
• Ryan Chatfield, of Aiea High School, who wants to build a health science center to give students hands-on experience on campus.
“Students can learn problem solving skills and real-world applications,” he said.
• Leimamo Lind-Strauss, of Hookena Elementary School, who wants to construct an astronomy center to teach students to reach for the stars.
“This telescope is an opportunity for them to be exposed to something beyond Hookena,” Lind-Strauss said.
• And Zachary Morita, of Niu Valley Middle School, who wants to create a music competition for students to shine a spotlight on their talent.
“I wanted to bring a prestigious event here to Hawaii that our students can be a part of,” he said.
Vote in the Dream Big Teacher Challenge by heading to ThankAmericasTeachers.com.
