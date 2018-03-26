Volunteers begin to assemble lanterns for the state’s largest Memorial Day event

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dozens of community volunteers with Shinnyo-en Hawaii came together over the weekend to prepare for the 2018 Lantern Floating Ceremony.
Volunteers began assembling the hundreds of lanterns that will be set afloat at Magic Island on May 28.
Upwards of 50,000 people are expected at the annual event.
Thousands stand in line the morning of to get their hands on a traditional paper lantern.
Loved ones write their rememberances for those who have passed on the lanterns, and set them afloat at Magic Island.
For those who can't make it in person, Shinnyo-en Hawaii will be accepting written remembrances to be placed on the lanterns until May 20th. To submit an online rememberance, click here.
Lantern floating will air live on KGMB on Memorial Day.
This story will be updated with additional details.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.