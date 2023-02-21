On this Presidents Day, a look back at the US presidents who have graced Hawaii’s shores

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - U.S. presidents have been visiting Hawaii for more than a century.

They come for number of reasons: political discourse, military evaluation and planning, economic development — and, of course, vacation.

On this Presidents Day, Hawaii News Now is taking a look back at many of the times the country’s commander-in-chief has visited the Aloha State.

Here’s a look back at some highlights of presidents visiting Hawaii.

In 1944, Franklin D. Roosevelt visited Pearl Harbor to meet with WWII military leaders.

On August 21, 1959, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed the official proclamation admitting Hawaii into the Union as America’s 50th state.

In 1975, President Gerald Ford addressed an audience at the University of Hawaii regarding the state’s importance as a crossroad between the United States and other major Pacific nations

The 1976 election was decided by the Aloha State's four electoral votes, awarding the presidency to Jimmy Carter.

In 1991, President George H.W. Bush traveled to Pearl Harbor for the 50th Anniversary of the Japanese attack that plunged the U.S. into World War II.

President Bill Clinton thanked veterans for their service while on the USS Arizona Memorial in 1995.

