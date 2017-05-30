Here are the stories of 7 people who lit a lantern at Ala Moana for a lost loved one

— "I knew someday I would find myself here with a personal story," said Jonhny Mottola, who has attended the ceremony as an observer. This year, though, he came out for his mother, who died of liver cancer at 83 in September. The ceremony is an emotional experience for Mottola, who remembers his mother every day. "Dear mom, you left us a beautiful memories, your love is still our guide," he said. "God saw you tired when a cure was not to be had, he wrapped you in his arms and whispered 'come to me.' You didn't deserve what you went through so he gave you a needed rest."