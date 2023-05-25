Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Everything you need to know for Memorial Day weekend

Everything you need to know for Memorial Day weekend
Everything you need to know for Memorial Day weekend(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 3:02 PM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Memorial Day weekend is right around the corner; here is everything you need to know about the upcoming holiday.

City and County of Honolulu offices will be closed on Monday, May 29, to observe the Memorial Day holiday.

The holiday schedule for the City and County of Honolulu operations is as follows:

  • Emergency medical services, fire, lifeguard, medical examiner, and police services will be available.
  • TheBus will operate on a Sunday schedule. Click here for route and schedule information as well as rider guidelines.
  • Refuse will be collected, and transfer stations, convenience centers, H-POWER, and the Waimanalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill will open. Click here for information.
  • Parks and botanical gardens are open. Click here for park use guidelines.
  • Municipal golf courses are open. Click here for revised play information.
  • The Honolulu Zoo will be open. Click here for information.
  • The Neal S. Blaisdell Center box office will be closed. Click here for information.
  • People’s Open Markets will not be held.
  • All satellite city halls and driver licensing centers will be closed.

The following traffic and parking regulations will be in effect:

  • Parking will be restricted in Lanikai over the three-day holiday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • On-street parking will be free, except for the meters on Kalākaua Avenue along Queen Kapi’olani Park, metered parking lots, and meters on specific Waikīkī streets. View the list of Waikīkī streets here.
  • Traffic lanes will not be coned for contraflow.

Additionally, here are some events you can participate in this Holiday weekend:

Most Read

Lindsey Kinney
Man sentenced for threatening to kill Oahu harbor master
Myisha-Lee Armitage (Image: Honolulu Police Department)
‘We can move on’: Plea deal offers closure for family of teen killed in 2016 hit-and-run
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Jan Martin, employee at Island Grocery Depot.
Where have all the workers gone? Hawaii’s chief economist explains
Generic Image
Honolulu reports alarming increase in suicide attempts, especially among youth

Latest News

Building fire in Waialua.
Man in his 70s dead following fast-moving apartment blaze in Waialua
File photo
Former DPP chief sentenced to 5 years for role in bribery scheme
Evidence collected during the search included various species of threatened and endangered...
Dozens of illegal ivory, turtle shells confiscated from Maui antique shop
A United Airlines flight was forced to return to San Francisco after a mechanical issue.
Honolulu-bound United Airlines flight diverted to San Francisco due to mechanical issue