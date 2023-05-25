Everything you need to know for Memorial Day weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Memorial Day weekend is right around the corner; here is everything you need to know about the upcoming holiday.

City and County of Honolulu offices will be closed on Monday, May 29, to observe the Memorial Day holiday.

The holiday schedule for the City and County of Honolulu operations is as follows:

Emergency medical services, fire, lifeguard, medical examiner, and police services will be available.

TheBus will operate on a Sunday schedule. Click here for route and schedule information as well as rider guidelines.

Refuse will be collected, and transfer stations, convenience centers, H-POWER, and the Waimanalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill will open. Click here for information.

Parks and botanical gardens are open. Click here for park use guidelines.

Municipal golf courses are open. Click here for revised play information.

The Honolulu Zoo will be open. Click here for information.

The Neal S. Blaisdell Center box office will be closed. Click here for information.

People’s Open Markets will not be held.

All satellite city halls and driver licensing centers will be closed.

The following traffic and parking regulations will be in effect:

Parking will be restricted in Lanikai over the three-day holiday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On-street parking will be free, except for the meters on Kalākaua Avenue along Queen Kapi’olani Park, metered parking lots, and meters on specific Waikīkī streets. View the list of Waikīkī streets here

Traffic lanes will not be coned for contraflow.

Additionally, here are some events you can participate in this Holiday weekend: