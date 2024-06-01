Contenders to win the 2023-24 NBA championship, according to bookmakers, are the Los Angeles Lakers, who have the fifth-best odds among all teams at +1300. They start the season on Tuesday, October 24 at the Denver Nuggets, tipping at 7:30 PM ET.

Lakers NBA Championship Odds

Odds League Rank Payout To Win the NBA Championship +1300 5th Bet $100 to win $1300 To Make the Finals +750 - Bet $100 to win $750 To Make the Playoffs -350 - Bet $350 to win $100

Lakers Team Stats

The Lakers' 43-39 record was good enough to make the playoffs last year. They made it to the Conference Finals.

At home last season, the Lakers were 23-18. On the road, they were 20-21.

Los Angeles was 22-28 as underdogs and 21-11 as favorites.

In the Pacific Division the Lakers were 6-10, and in the conference overall they went 27-25.

The Lakers had four wins when favored by three points or fewer last season (4-5), and they posted a 17-6 record in contests when they were favored by 3.5 points or more.

When set as an underdog of three points or fewer last season, Los Angeles put up a 10-4 record. The team was 12-24 when an underdog by 3.5 points or more.

Lakers' Top Players

LeBron James put up 28.9 points per game last season.

Anthony Davis collected 12.5 rebounds a game and D'Angelo Russell dished out 6.2 assists per contest.

Russell hit 2.7 threes per game a season ago.

Jarred Vanderbilt averaged 1.1 steals per game. Davis collected 2.0 blocks an outing.

