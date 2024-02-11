Right now the Seattle Seahawks are 13th in the league in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +4000.

Seahawks Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +600

+600 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000

Seahawks Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Seahawks are only 13th-best in the league in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+4000), but 11th-best according to computer rankings.

In terms of their Super Bowl odds, the Seahawks have experienced the 12th-smallest change this season, dropping from +3500 at the beginning to +4000.

Based on their moneyline odds, the Seahawks have a 2.4% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Seattle Betting Insights

Seattle has three wins in four games against the spread this season.

Two of the Seahawks' four games have gone over the point total.

The Seahawks have won two of the three games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (66.7%).

Seattle won the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Seahawks are averaging 319.8 yards per game offensively this season (19th in NFL), and they are surrendering 367.5 yards per game (24th) on the other side of the ball.

The Seahawks are putting up 27.8 points per game on offense this year (sixth in NFL), and they are giving up 22.8 points per game (18th) on the defensive side of the ball.

Seahawks Impact Players

In four games, Kenneth Walker III has run for 283 yards (70.8 per game) and five TDs.

In the passing game, Walker has zero touchdowns, with eight receptions for 73 yards.

In four games, Geno Smith has thrown for 846 yards (211.5 per game), with five touchdowns and one interception, completing 68.3%.

D.K. Metcalf has 18 catches for 268 yards (67.0 per game) and two TDs in four games.

In four games, Tyler Lockett has 17 catches for 157 yards (39.3 per game) and two scores.

On defense, Bobby Wagner has helped set the tone with 50 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and two sacks in four games.

Seahawks Player Futures

2023-24 Seahawks NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Rams L 30-13 +10000 2 September 17 @ Lions W 37-31 +1400 3 September 24 Panthers W 37-27 +75000 4 October 2 @ Giants W 24-3 +30000 BYE - - - - 6 October 15 @ Bengals - +2500 7 October 22 Cardinals - +50000 8 October 29 Browns - +3500 9 November 5 @ Ravens - +1800 10 November 12 Commanders - +15000 11 November 19 @ Rams - +10000 12 November 23 49ers - +450 13 November 30 @ Cowboys - +1200 14 December 10 @ 49ers - +450 15 December 17 Eagles - +650 16 December 24 @ Titans - +10000 17 December 31 Steelers - +5000 18 January 7 @ Cardinals - +50000

