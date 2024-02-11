The Los Angeles Rams have +10000 odds to win the Super Bowl, 20th-ranked in the NFL as of October 9.

Watch the Rams this season on Fubo!

Rams Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +2500

+2500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Rams to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rams Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Rams are 20th in the NFL in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+10000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (10th-best).

Sportsbooks have moved the Rams' Super Bowl odds down from +8000 at the beginning of the season to +10000. Among all teams in the league, that is the 14th-biggest change.

With odds of +10000, the Rams have been given a 1% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Los Angeles Betting Insights

Los Angeles has won twice against the spread this season.

Two of the Rams' five games have hit the over.

The Rams have been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time this season, a game they won.

This season, Los Angeles has been the underdog four times and won one of those games.

The Rams are averaging 364.0 yards per game on offense, which ranks them eighth in the NFL. On defense, they rank 14th, surrendering 327.4 yards per contest.

The Rams are totaling 22.4 points per game on offense, which ranks them 15th in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 16th, surrendering 21.6 points per game.

Rams Impact Players

In five games, Kyren Williams has run for 298 yards (59.6 per game) and five TDs.

Also, Williams has 13 receptions for 105 yards and one touchdown.

Matthew Stafford has passed for 1,451 yards (290.2 per game), completing 61.1%, with five touchdowns and five interceptions in five games.

Puka Nacua has 46 catches for 572 yards (114.4 per game) and two TDs in five games.

In five games, Tutu Atwell has 24 catches for 279 yards (55.8 per game) and two scores.

In five games for the Rams, Ernest Jones has amassed 1.0 sack and 8.0 TFL and 53 tackles.

Bet on Rams to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rams Player Futures

2023-24 Rams NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Seahawks W 30-13 +4000 2 September 17 49ers L 30-23 +450 3 September 25 @ Bengals L 19-16 +2500 4 October 1 @ Colts W 29-23 +12500 5 October 8 Eagles L 23-14 +650 6 October 15 Cardinals - +50000 7 October 22 Steelers - +5000 8 October 29 @ Cowboys - +1200 9 November 5 @ Packers - +6600 BYE - - - - 11 November 19 Seahawks - +4000 12 November 26 @ Cardinals - +50000 13 December 3 Browns - +3500 14 December 10 @ Ravens - +1800 15 December 17 Commanders - +15000 16 December 21 Saints - +4000 17 December 31 @ Giants - +30000 18 January 7 @ 49ers - +450

Odds are current as of October 9 at 5:13 PM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.