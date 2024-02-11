Rams Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Los Angeles Rams have +10000 odds to win the Super Bowl, 20th-ranked in the NFL as of October 9.
Rams Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC West: +2500
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000
Rams Super Bowl Odds Insights
- The Rams are 20th in the NFL in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+10000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (10th-best).
- Sportsbooks have moved the Rams' Super Bowl odds down from +8000 at the beginning of the season to +10000. Among all teams in the league, that is the 14th-biggest change.
- With odds of +10000, the Rams have been given a 1% chance of winning the Super Bowl.
Los Angeles Betting Insights
- Los Angeles has won twice against the spread this season.
- Two of the Rams' five games have hit the over.
- The Rams have been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time this season, a game they won.
- This season, Los Angeles has been the underdog four times and won one of those games.
- The Rams are averaging 364.0 yards per game on offense, which ranks them eighth in the NFL. On defense, they rank 14th, surrendering 327.4 yards per contest.
- The Rams are totaling 22.4 points per game on offense, which ranks them 15th in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 16th, surrendering 21.6 points per game.
Rams Impact Players
- In five games, Kyren Williams has run for 298 yards (59.6 per game) and five TDs.
- Also, Williams has 13 receptions for 105 yards and one touchdown.
- Matthew Stafford has passed for 1,451 yards (290.2 per game), completing 61.1%, with five touchdowns and five interceptions in five games.
- Puka Nacua has 46 catches for 572 yards (114.4 per game) and two TDs in five games.
- In five games, Tutu Atwell has 24 catches for 279 yards (55.8 per game) and two scores.
- In five games for the Rams, Ernest Jones has amassed 1.0 sack and 8.0 TFL and 53 tackles.
Rams Player Futures
|Cooper Kupp MVP Odds
|Tyler Higbee Offensive Player of the Year Odds
|Matthew Stafford MVP Odds
|Aaron Donald Defensive Player of the Year Odds
|Zach Evans Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds
2023-24 Rams NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Seahawks
|W 30-13
|+4000
|2
|September 17
|49ers
|L 30-23
|+450
|3
|September 25
|@ Bengals
|L 19-16
|+2500
|4
|October 1
|@ Colts
|W 29-23
|+12500
|5
|October 8
|Eagles
|L 23-14
|+650
|6
|October 15
|Cardinals
|-
|+50000
|7
|October 22
|Steelers
|-
|+5000
|8
|October 29
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+1200
|9
|November 5
|@ Packers
|-
|+6600
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|November 19
|Seahawks
|-
|+4000
|12
|November 26
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+50000
|13
|December 3
|Browns
|-
|+3500
|14
|December 10
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1800
|15
|December 17
|Commanders
|-
|+15000
|16
|December 21
|Saints
|-
|+4000
|17
|December 31
|@ Giants
|-
|+30000
|18
|January 7
|@ 49ers
|-
|+450
