As of now the Las Vegas Raiders are 27th in the league in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +25000.

Raiders Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +2000

+2000 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +25000

Raiders Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Raiders' Super Bowl odds (+25000) place them just 27th in the league, but according to computer rankings they are 26th.

The Raiders were +8000 to win the Super Bowl at the start of the season, and have now fallen to +25000, which is the sixth-biggest change in the entire NFL.

The implied probability of the Raiders winning the Super Bowl, based on their +25000 moneyline odds, is 0.4%.

Las Vegas Betting Insights

Las Vegas hasn won once against the spread this year.

One of the Raiders' four games this season has gone over the point total.

The Raiders have been the moneyline favorite just one other time this season, a game they lost.

Las Vegas has entered the game as an underdog three times this season and won once.

The Raiders have been a bottom-five offense this season, ranking fifth-worst with 281.8 yards per contest. On the defensive side of the ball, they are ranked 16th in the NFL (337.0 yards allowed per game).

While the Raiders' defense ranks 23rd with 25.3 points allowed per game, they've been a little less successful on offense, ranking third-worst (15.5 points per game).

Raiders Impact Players

Davante Adams has 33 catches for 397 yards (99.3 per game) and three TDs in four games.

Jimmy Garoppolo has passed for 709 yards (236.3 per game), completing 68.1%, with five touchdowns and six interceptions in three games.

On the ground, Josh Jacobs has scored one touchdown and picked up 166 yards (41.5 per game).

In three games, Jakobi Meyers has 18 receptions for 199 yards (66.3 per game) and two scores.

Maxx Crosby has totaled 23 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and four sacks in four games for the Raiders.

Raiders Player Futures

2023-24 Raiders NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Broncos W 17-16 +25000 2 September 17 @ Bills L 38-10 +800 3 September 24 Steelers L 23-18 +5000 4 October 1 @ Chargers L 24-17 +2800 5 October 9 Packers - +6600 6 October 15 Patriots - +20000 7 October 22 @ Bears - +75000 8 October 30 @ Lions - +1400 9 November 5 Giants - +30000 10 November 12 Jets - +10000 11 November 19 @ Dolphins - +900 12 November 26 Chiefs - +550 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 Vikings - +8000 15 December 14 Chargers - +2800 16 December 25 @ Chiefs - +550 17 December 31 @ Colts - +12500 18 January 7 Broncos - +25000

