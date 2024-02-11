At +2800, the Los Angeles Chargers are No. 11 in the NFL in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of October 9.

Chargers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +350

+350 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2800

Chargers Super Bowl Odds Insights

In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+2800), the Chargers are 11th-best in the league. They are far below that, 20th, according to computer rankings.

The Chargers' Super Bowl odds have decreased from +2500 at the beginning of the season to +2800, the 10th-smallest change among all teams.

With odds of +2800, the Chargers have been given a 3.4% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Los Angeles Betting Insights

Los Angeles has won twice against the spread this year.

Two of the Chargers' four games have gone over the point total.

The Chargers have put together a 1-2 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 33.3% of those games).

Los Angeles has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.

The Chargers own the fifth-best offense this season in terms of total yards (388.8 yards per game), but they rank second-worst on the defensive side of the ball (404.0 yards allowed per game).

The Chargers are putting up 27.5 points per game on offense, which ranks them seventh in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, they rank 24th, surrendering 26.0 points per game.

Chargers Impact Players

Justin Herbert has seven touchdown passes and one interception in four games, completing 71.0% for 1,106 yards (276.5 per game).

Herbert also has rushed for 55 yards and three scores.

Keenan Allen has 35 catches for 434 yards (108.5 per game) and three TDs in four games.

Joshua Kelley has run for 207 yards (51.8 per game) and one touchdown in four games.

On the ground, Austin Ekeler has scored one time and gained 117 yards (117.0 per game).

Khalil Mack has been causing chaos on defense, recording 19 tackles, 5.0 TFL, six sacks, and two passes defended for the Chargers.

Chargers Player Futures

2023-24 Chargers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Dolphins L 36-34 +900 2 September 17 @ Titans L 27-24 +10000 3 September 24 @ Vikings W 28-24 +8000 4 October 1 Raiders W 24-17 +25000 BYE - - - - 6 October 16 Cowboys - +1200 7 October 22 @ Chiefs - +550 8 October 29 Bears - +75000 9 November 6 @ Jets - +10000 10 November 12 Lions - +1400 11 November 19 @ Packers - +6600 12 November 26 Ravens - +1800 13 December 3 @ Patriots - +20000 14 December 10 Broncos - +25000 15 December 14 @ Raiders - +25000 16 December 23 Bills - +800 17 December 31 @ Broncos - +25000 18 January 7 Chiefs - +550

