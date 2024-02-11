Chargers Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At +2800, the Los Angeles Chargers are No. 11 in the NFL in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of October 9.
Chargers Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC West: +350
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2800
Chargers Super Bowl Odds Insights
- In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+2800), the Chargers are 11th-best in the league. They are far below that, 20th, according to computer rankings.
- The Chargers' Super Bowl odds have decreased from +2500 at the beginning of the season to +2800, the 10th-smallest change among all teams.
- With odds of +2800, the Chargers have been given a 3.4% chance of winning the Super Bowl.
Los Angeles Betting Insights
- Los Angeles has won twice against the spread this year.
- Two of the Chargers' four games have gone over the point total.
- The Chargers have put together a 1-2 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 33.3% of those games).
- Los Angeles has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.
- The Chargers own the fifth-best offense this season in terms of total yards (388.8 yards per game), but they rank second-worst on the defensive side of the ball (404.0 yards allowed per game).
- The Chargers are putting up 27.5 points per game on offense, which ranks them seventh in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, they rank 24th, surrendering 26.0 points per game.
Chargers Impact Players
- Justin Herbert has seven touchdown passes and one interception in four games, completing 71.0% for 1,106 yards (276.5 per game).
- Herbert also has rushed for 55 yards and three scores.
- Keenan Allen has 35 catches for 434 yards (108.5 per game) and three TDs in four games.
- Joshua Kelley has run for 207 yards (51.8 per game) and one touchdown in four games.
- On the ground, Austin Ekeler has scored one time and gained 117 yards (117.0 per game).
- Khalil Mack has been causing chaos on defense, recording 19 tackles, 5.0 TFL, six sacks, and two passes defended for the Chargers.
Chargers Player Futures
2023-24 Chargers NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Dolphins
|L 36-34
|+900
|2
|September 17
|@ Titans
|L 27-24
|+10000
|3
|September 24
|@ Vikings
|W 28-24
|+8000
|4
|October 1
|Raiders
|W 24-17
|+25000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6
|October 16
|Cowboys
|-
|+1200
|7
|October 22
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+550
|8
|October 29
|Bears
|-
|+75000
|9
|November 6
|@ Jets
|-
|+10000
|10
|November 12
|Lions
|-
|+1400
|11
|November 19
|@ Packers
|-
|+6600
|12
|November 26
|Ravens
|-
|+1800
|13
|December 3
|@ Patriots
|-
|+20000
|14
|December 10
|Broncos
|-
|+25000
|15
|December 14
|@ Raiders
|-
|+25000
|16
|December 23
|Bills
|-
|+800
|17
|December 31
|@ Broncos
|-
|+25000
|18
|January 7
|Chiefs
|-
|+550
Odds are current as of October 9 at 5:13 PM ET.
