Lakers vs. Trail Blazers January 21 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 5:17 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Lakers (18-19) clash with the Portland Trail Blazers (10-25) at 10:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 21, 2024. The matchup airs on SportsNet LA and ROOT Sports NW+.
Lakers vs. Trail Blazers Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 21
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet LA, ROOT Sports NW+
Lakers Players to Watch
- Anthony Davis posts 25.5 points, 12.1 boards and 3.3 assists per game, shooting 55.7% from the field.
- LeBron James averages 25.1 points, 7.4 boards and 7.4 assists per game, shooting 52.3% from the field and 38.4% from downtown with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.
- Austin Reaves averages 15.2 points, 4.4 boards and 5.1 assists per game, shooting 48.1% from the floor and 33.7% from downtown with 1.5 made treys per contest.
- D'Angelo Russell averages 14.8 points, 2.8 boards and 6.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- Taurean Prince posts 9.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, shooting 42.1% from the floor and 38.5% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made treys per game.
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- Jerami Grant is averaging 21.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. He's also sinking 46% of his shots from the field and 42% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 triples per contest.
- On a per-game basis, Shaedon Sharpe gets the Trail Blazers 16.5 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Malcolm Brogdon gives the Trail Blazers 15.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game while putting up 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Scoot Henderson is putting up 12.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 5 assists per game. He is draining 37.1% of his shots from the floor and 30.8% from 3-point range, with 1.2 triples per contest.
- Jabari Walker is averaging 8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. He is draining 48.5% of his shots from the floor.
Lakers vs. Trail Blazers Stat Comparison
|Lakers
|Trail Blazers
|113.5
|Points Avg.
|109
|114.6
|Points Allowed Avg.
|116.3
|48.4%
|Field Goal %
|43.7%
|35.2%
|Three Point %
|35.9%
