The Los Angeles Lakers (18-19) clash with the Portland Trail Blazers (10-25) at 10:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 21, 2024. The matchup airs on SportsNet LA and ROOT Sports NW+.

Lakers vs. Trail Blazers Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, January 21

Sunday, January 21 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA, ROOT Sports NW+

Lakers Players to Watch

Anthony Davis posts 25.5 points, 12.1 boards and 3.3 assists per game, shooting 55.7% from the field.

LeBron James averages 25.1 points, 7.4 boards and 7.4 assists per game, shooting 52.3% from the field and 38.4% from downtown with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Austin Reaves averages 15.2 points, 4.4 boards and 5.1 assists per game, shooting 48.1% from the floor and 33.7% from downtown with 1.5 made treys per contest.

D'Angelo Russell averages 14.8 points, 2.8 boards and 6.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Taurean Prince posts 9.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, shooting 42.1% from the floor and 38.5% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made treys per game.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Jerami Grant is averaging 21.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. He's also sinking 46% of his shots from the field and 42% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 triples per contest.

On a per-game basis, Shaedon Sharpe gets the Trail Blazers 16.5 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Malcolm Brogdon gives the Trail Blazers 15.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game while putting up 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Scoot Henderson is putting up 12.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 5 assists per game. He is draining 37.1% of his shots from the floor and 30.8% from 3-point range, with 1.2 triples per contest.

Jabari Walker is averaging 8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. He is draining 48.5% of his shots from the floor.

Lakers vs. Trail Blazers Stat Comparison

Lakers Trail Blazers 113.5 Points Avg. 109 114.6 Points Allowed Avg. 116.3 48.4% Field Goal % 43.7% 35.2% Three Point % 35.9%

