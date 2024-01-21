Hawaii vs. UCSD January 21 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The UCSD Tritons (6-8) face a fellow Big West team, the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (5-6), on Sunday, January 21, 2024 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. The game will begin at TBA ET.
Hawaii vs. UCSD Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 21
- Game Time: TBA ET
Hawaii Players to Watch
- Brooklyn Rewers: 7.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Daejah Phillips: 8.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Imani Perez: 9.0 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Lily Wahinekapu: 9.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Meilani McBee: 7.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
UCSD Players to Watch
- Katie Springs: 3.3 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Sumayah Sugapong: 15.3 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Izzy Forsyth: 10.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Parker Montgomery: 7.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Denali Pinto: 11.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
