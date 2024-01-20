The UCSD Tritons (9-6, 3-0 Big West) play the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (9-6, 1-2 Big West) in a clash of Big West teams at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game is available on ESPN+.

Hawaii vs. UCSD Game Information

Hawaii Players to Watch

Noel Coleman: 14.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Bernardo da Silva: 10.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Justin McKoy: 10.9 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.9 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK JoVon McClanahan: 10.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Juan Munoz: 7.7 PTS, 1.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

UCSD Players to Watch

Bryce Pope: 18.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

18.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones: 11.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Hayden Gray: 9.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK Francis Nwaokorie: 12.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

12.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK J'Raan Brooks: 4.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Hawaii vs. UCSD Stat Comparison

UCSD Rank UCSD AVG Hawaii AVG Hawaii Rank 141st 76.6 Points Scored 73.0 228th 96th 67.5 Points Allowed 66.9 88th 247th 34.9 Rebounds 35.1 238th 259th 8.1 Off. Rebounds 7.4 308th 59th 8.9 3pt Made 8.2 118th 196th 13.3 Assists 12.9 225th 34th 9.8 Turnovers 11.8 182nd

