Hawaii vs. UCSD January 20 Tickets & Start Time
The UCSD Tritons (9-6, 3-0 Big West) play the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (9-6, 1-2 Big West) in a clash of Big West teams at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game is available on ESPN+.
Hawaii vs. UCSD Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Hawaii Players to Watch
- Noel Coleman: 14.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Bernardo da Silva: 10.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Justin McKoy: 10.9 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- JoVon McClanahan: 10.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Juan Munoz: 7.7 PTS, 1.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
UCSD Players to Watch
- Bryce Pope: 18.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones: 11.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Hayden Gray: 9.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Francis Nwaokorie: 12.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
- J'Raan Brooks: 4.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
Hawaii vs. UCSD Stat Comparison
|UCSD Rank
|UCSD AVG
|Hawaii AVG
|Hawaii Rank
|141st
|76.6
|Points Scored
|73.0
|228th
|96th
|67.5
|Points Allowed
|66.9
|88th
|247th
|34.9
|Rebounds
|35.1
|238th
|259th
|8.1
|Off. Rebounds
|7.4
|308th
|59th
|8.9
|3pt Made
|8.2
|118th
|196th
|13.3
|Assists
|12.9
|225th
|34th
|9.8
|Turnovers
|11.8
|182nd
