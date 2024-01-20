The UCSD Tritons (9-6, 3-0 Big West) play the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (9-6, 1-2 Big West) in a clash of Big West teams at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game is available on ESPN+.

Hawaii vs. UCSD Game Information

Hawaii Players to Watch

  • Noel Coleman: 14.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Bernardo da Silva: 10.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Justin McKoy: 10.9 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • JoVon McClanahan: 10.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Juan Munoz: 7.7 PTS, 1.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

UCSD Players to Watch

  • Bryce Pope: 18.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones: 11.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Hayden Gray: 9.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Francis Nwaokorie: 12.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • J'Raan Brooks: 4.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Hawaii vs. UCSD Stat Comparison

UCSD Rank UCSD AVG Hawaii AVG Hawaii Rank
141st 76.6 Points Scored 73.0 228th
96th 67.5 Points Allowed 66.9 88th
247th 34.9 Rebounds 35.1 238th
259th 8.1 Off. Rebounds 7.4 308th
59th 8.9 3pt Made 8.2 118th
196th 13.3 Assists 12.9 225th
34th 9.8 Turnovers 11.8 182nd

