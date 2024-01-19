The Los Angeles Lakers (17-19) go head to head with the Brooklyn Nets (16-20) at 10:30 PM ET on Friday, January 19, 2024. The matchup airs on SportsNet LA and YES.

Lakers vs. Nets Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 19

Friday, January 19 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA, YES

Lakers Players to Watch

Anthony Davis averages 25.6 points, 3.3 assists and 12.2 boards per game.

LeBron James averages 25.1 points, 7.3 boards and 7.4 assists per game, shooting 52.1% from the floor and 38.5% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made treys per game.

Austin Reaves puts up 15.4 points, 4.5 boards and 5.2 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Taurean Prince averages 9.6 points, 1.9 assists and 2.9 rebounds.

Christian Wood averages 7.2 points, 1 assists and 5.5 rebounds.

Nets Players to Watch

Mikal Bridges delivers 20.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game for the Nets.

Spencer Dinwiddie is averaging 14 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game. He's sinking 39.4% of his shots from the floor and 31.9% from 3-point range, with 2 triples per game.

Nicolas Claxton is putting up 12 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. He is draining 62.7% of his shots from the field (fifth in league).

The Nets are getting 20.7 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game from Cameron Thomas this year.

Cameron Johnson is putting up 14.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. He is making 46.6% of his shots from the floor and 41.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 treys per contest.

Lakers vs. Nets Stat Comparison

Lakers Nets 113.7 Points Avg. 114.6 114.9 Points Allowed Avg. 116.1 48.4% Field Goal % 45.8% 35.1% Three Point % 36.8%

