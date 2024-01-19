Hawaii vs. Long Beach State January 19 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Long Beach State Beach (6-7) meet a fellow Big West team, the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (5-6), on Friday, January 19, 2024 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. The game will begin at TBA ET.
Hawaii vs. Long Beach State Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 19
- Game Time: TBA ET
Hawaii Players to Watch
- Brooklyn Rewers: 7.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Daejah Phillips: 8.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Imani Perez: 9.0 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Lily Wahinekapu: 9.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Meilani McBee: 7.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
Long Beach State Players to Watch
- Sydney Woodley: 10.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 3.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Savannah Tucker: 14.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Casey Valenti-Paea: 9.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Patricia Chung: 7.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Cheyenne Givens: 10.1 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
