The Long Beach State Beach (10-5, 2-1 Big West) face the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (9-5, 1-1 Big West) in a clash of Big West squads at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday. The game is available on ESPN+.

Hawaii vs. Long Beach State Game Information

Hawaii Players to Watch

Noel Coleman: 14.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Bernardo da Silva: 11.4 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.4 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Justin McKoy: 10.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK JoVon McClanahan: 9.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Juan Munoz: 8.0 PTS, 1.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Long Beach State Players to Watch

Aboubacar Traore: 12.5 PTS, 7.7 REB, 4.0 AST, 2.1 STL, 1.7 BLK

12.5 PTS, 7.7 REB, 4.0 AST, 2.1 STL, 1.7 BLK Lassina Traore: 12.2 PTS, 10.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.2 PTS, 10.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Marcus Tsohonis: 17.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Jadon Jones: 12.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

12.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.7 BLK AJ George: 8.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

Hawaii vs. Long Beach State Stat Comparison

Long Beach State Rank Long Beach State AVG Hawaii AVG Hawaii Rank 58th 80.6 Points Scored 73.5 212th 310th 77.1 Points Allowed 66.2 78th 56th 40.0 Rebounds 35.0 246th 47th 11.1 Off. Rebounds 7.1 320th 340th 5.2 3pt Made 8.0 134th 113th 14.6 Assists 12.8 230th 331st 14.1 Turnovers 11.7 176th

