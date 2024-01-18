Hawaii vs. Long Beach State January 18 Tickets & Start Time
The Long Beach State Beach (10-5, 2-1 Big West) face the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (9-5, 1-1 Big West) in a clash of Big West squads at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday. The game is available on ESPN+.
Hawaii vs. Long Beach State Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Hawaii Players to Watch
- Noel Coleman: 14.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Bernardo da Silva: 11.4 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Justin McKoy: 10.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- JoVon McClanahan: 9.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Juan Munoz: 8.0 PTS, 1.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
Long Beach State Players to Watch
- Aboubacar Traore: 12.5 PTS, 7.7 REB, 4.0 AST, 2.1 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Lassina Traore: 12.2 PTS, 10.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Marcus Tsohonis: 17.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jadon Jones: 12.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- AJ George: 8.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
Hawaii vs. Long Beach State Stat Comparison
|Long Beach State Rank
|Long Beach State AVG
|Hawaii AVG
|Hawaii Rank
|58th
|80.6
|Points Scored
|73.5
|212th
|310th
|77.1
|Points Allowed
|66.2
|78th
|56th
|40.0
|Rebounds
|35.0
|246th
|47th
|11.1
|Off. Rebounds
|7.1
|320th
|340th
|5.2
|3pt Made
|8.0
|134th
|113th
|14.6
|Assists
|12.8
|230th
|331st
|14.1
|Turnovers
|11.7
|176th
