The Dallas Mavericks (20-15), on Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at Crypto.com Arena, go up against the Los Angeles Lakers (17-18). The game begins at 8:30 PM ET on ABC, SportsNet LA, and BSSW.

Lakers vs. Mavericks Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 17

Wednesday, January 17 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ABC, SportsNet LA, BSSW

Lakers Players to Watch

Anthony Davis averages 25.4 points, 3.3 assists and 12.4 rebounds per game.

LeBron James puts up 24.8 points, 7.4 boards and 7.4 assists per contest, shooting 52.4% from the floor and 38.2% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made treys per game.

Austin Reaves posts 15.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Taurean Prince puts up 9.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, shooting 42.2% from the floor and 37.9% from downtown with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Christian Wood averages 7.1 points, 1 assists and 5.5 rebounds.

Mavericks Players to Watch

Luka Doncic generates 33.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 9.3 assists per game for the Mavericks.

On a per-game basis, Tim Hardaway Jr. gets the Mavericks 17.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists. He also averages 0.4 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Kyrie Irving gets the Mavericks 22.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game while posting 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Mavericks are getting 8.7 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Dereck Lively this year.

Derrick Jones Jr. gives the Mavericks 10.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1 assists per contest while averaging 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Lakers vs. Mavericks Stat Comparison

Lakers Mavericks 113.7 Points Avg. 118.5 114.6 Points Allowed Avg. 117.4 48.3% Field Goal % 47% 35.1% Three Point % 36.7%

