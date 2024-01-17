Lakers vs. Mavericks January 17 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 5:17 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Dallas Mavericks (20-15), on Wednesday, January 17, 2024 at Crypto.com Arena, go up against the Los Angeles Lakers (17-18). The game begins at 8:30 PM ET on ABC, SportsNet LA, and BSSW.
Lakers vs. Mavericks Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 17
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: ABC, SportsNet LA, BSSW
Lakers Players to Watch
- Anthony Davis averages 25.4 points, 3.3 assists and 12.4 rebounds per game.
- LeBron James puts up 24.8 points, 7.4 boards and 7.4 assists per contest, shooting 52.4% from the floor and 38.2% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made treys per game.
- Austin Reaves posts 15.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks.
- Taurean Prince puts up 9.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, shooting 42.2% from the floor and 37.9% from downtown with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.
- Christian Wood averages 7.1 points, 1 assists and 5.5 rebounds.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- Luka Doncic generates 33.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 9.3 assists per game for the Mavericks.
- On a per-game basis, Tim Hardaway Jr. gets the Mavericks 17.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists. He also averages 0.4 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- Kyrie Irving gets the Mavericks 22.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game while posting 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- The Mavericks are getting 8.7 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Dereck Lively this year.
- Derrick Jones Jr. gives the Mavericks 10.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1 assists per contest while averaging 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
Lakers vs. Mavericks Stat Comparison
|Lakers
|Mavericks
|113.7
|Points Avg.
|118.5
|114.6
|Points Allowed Avg.
|117.4
|48.3%
|Field Goal %
|47%
|35.1%
|Three Point %
|36.7%
