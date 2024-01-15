The Los Angeles Lakers (17-17) square off against the Oklahoma City Thunder (22-9) at 10:30 PM ET on Monday, January 15, 2024. The matchup airs on NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and BSOK.

Lakers vs. Thunder Game Information

Game Day: Monday, January 15

Monday, January 15 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: NBA TV, SportsNet LA, BSOK

Lakers Players to Watch

Anthony Davis puts up 25.3 points, 3.2 assists and 12.3 boards per game.

LeBron James averages 25.3 points, 7.5 boards and 7.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals (eighth in league) and 0.7 blocks.

Austin Reaves posts 15 points, 4.9 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game.

D'Angelo Russell averages 14.8 points, 6.3 assists and 2.9 boards.

Taurean Prince averages 9.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 43.2% from the floor and 39.1% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Thunder Players to Watch

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander provides 31.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game for the Thunder.

The Thunder are getting 17.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Chet Holmgren this season.

The Thunder are getting 18 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4 assists per game from Jalen Williams this year.

Josh Giddey is averaging 11.8 points, 6 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. He is making 45% of his shots from the floor.

Luguentz Dort is putting up 11.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. He is making 46.5% of his shots from the floor and 42.7% from 3-point range, with 1.9 triples per contest.

Lakers vs. Thunder Stat Comparison

Lakers Thunder 114.2 Points Avg. 121.3 114.7 Points Allowed Avg. 112.7 48.5% Field Goal % 49.9% 35.7% Three Point % 39.1%

