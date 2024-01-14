Hawaii vs. UC Riverside January 14 Tickets & Start Time
The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (8-5, 0-1 Big West) meet the UC Riverside Highlanders (6-8, 1-1 Big West) in a clash of Big West teams at TBA ET on Sunday. The game is available on Spectrum Sports.
Hawaii vs. UC Riverside Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 14
- Game Time: TBA ET
- TV: Spectrum Sports
Hawaii Players to Watch
- Noel Coleman: 14.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Bernardo da Silva: 10.9 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Justin McKoy: 10.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- JoVon McClanahan: 8.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Juan Munoz: 8.5 PTS, 1.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
UC Riverside Players to Watch
- Isaiah Moses: 13.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Barrington Hargress: 11.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Nate Pickens: 6.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Benjamin Griscti: 8.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Kyle Owens: 7.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
Hawaii vs. UC Riverside Stat Comparison
|Hawaii Rank
|Hawaii AVG
|UC Riverside AVG
|UC Riverside Rank
|225th
|73.2
|Points Scored
|69.6
|291st
|75th
|66.2
|Points Allowed
|71.8
|199th
|247th
|35.0
|Rebounds
|36.6
|187th
|322nd
|7.1
|Off. Rebounds
|9.7
|136th
|136th
|8.0
|3pt Made
|8.3
|97th
|207th
|13.2
|Assists
|13.9
|153rd
|155th
|11.5
|Turnovers
|8.7
|9th
