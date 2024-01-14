The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (8-5, 0-1 Big West) meet the UC Riverside Highlanders (6-8, 1-1 Big West) in a clash of Big West teams at TBA ET on Sunday. The game is available on Spectrum Sports.

Hawaii vs. UC Riverside Game Information

Hawaii Players to Watch

Noel Coleman: 14.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Bernardo da Silva: 10.9 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.9 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Justin McKoy: 10.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK JoVon McClanahan: 8.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Juan Munoz: 8.5 PTS, 1.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

UC Riverside Players to Watch

Isaiah Moses: 13.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Barrington Hargress: 11.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Nate Pickens: 6.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Benjamin Griscti: 8.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Kyle Owens: 7.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Hawaii vs. UC Riverside Stat Comparison

Hawaii Rank Hawaii AVG UC Riverside AVG UC Riverside Rank 225th 73.2 Points Scored 69.6 291st 75th 66.2 Points Allowed 71.8 199th 247th 35.0 Rebounds 36.6 187th 322nd 7.1 Off. Rebounds 9.7 136th 136th 8.0 3pt Made 8.3 97th 207th 13.2 Assists 13.9 153rd 155th 11.5 Turnovers 8.7 9th

