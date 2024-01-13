Lakers vs. Jazz January 13 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 9:17 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, January 13, 2024, the Utah Jazz (14-19) take the court against the Los Angeles Lakers (17-16) at 9:30 PM ET on KJZZ and SportsNet LA.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Lakers vs. Jazz Game Information
- Buy Tickets for This Game
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: KJZZ, SportsNet LA
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Lakers Games
- January 5 at home vs the Grizzlies
- January 9 at home vs the Raptors
- January 7 at home vs the Clippers
- January 3 at home vs the Heat
- January 11 at home vs the Suns
Lakers Players to Watch
- Anthony Davis generates 25.5 points, 12.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game for the Lakers.
- The Lakers are receiving 25.0 points, 7.6 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game from LeBron James this season.
- The Lakers are receiving 14.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game from D'Angelo Russell this season.
- Austin Reaves gets the Lakers 14.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest while averaging 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- The Lakers are receiving 9.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Taurean Prince this season.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Jazz Players to Watch
- Lauri Markkanen puts up 23.5 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 48.7% from the field and 37.1% from downtown with 3.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Collin Sexton averages 15.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks.
- John Collins posts 13.6 points, 8.0 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, shooting 47.1% from the floor and 39.3% from downtown with 1.4 made treys per game.
- Kelly Olynyk puts up 8.2 points, 5.4 boards and 4.7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Talen Horton-Tucker averages 11.0 points, 4.3 assists and 2.6 boards.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Lakers vs. Jazz Stat Comparison
|Jazz
|Lakers
|113.4
|Points Avg.
|114.4
|118.8
|Points Allowed Avg.
|114.3
|45.6%
|Field Goal %
|48.5%
|35.3%
|Three Point %
|35.9%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.