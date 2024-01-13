On Saturday, January 13, 2024, the Utah Jazz (14-19) take the court against the Los Angeles Lakers (17-16) at 9:30 PM ET on KJZZ and SportsNet LA.

Lakers vs. Jazz Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 13

Saturday, January 13 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: KJZZ, SportsNet LA

Lakers Players to Watch

Anthony Davis generates 25.5 points, 12.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game for the Lakers.

The Lakers are receiving 25.0 points, 7.6 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game from LeBron James this season.

The Lakers are receiving 14.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game from D'Angelo Russell this season.

Austin Reaves gets the Lakers 14.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest while averaging 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

The Lakers are receiving 9.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Taurean Prince this season.

Jazz Players to Watch

Lauri Markkanen puts up 23.5 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 48.7% from the field and 37.1% from downtown with 3.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Collin Sexton averages 15.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks.

John Collins posts 13.6 points, 8.0 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, shooting 47.1% from the floor and 39.3% from downtown with 1.4 made treys per game.

Kelly Olynyk puts up 8.2 points, 5.4 boards and 4.7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Talen Horton-Tucker averages 11.0 points, 4.3 assists and 2.6 boards.

Lakers vs. Jazz Stat Comparison

Jazz Lakers 113.4 Points Avg. 114.4 118.8 Points Allowed Avg. 114.3 45.6% Field Goal % 48.5% 35.3% Three Point % 35.9%

