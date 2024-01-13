Hawaii vs. UC Riverside January 13 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Big West schedule includes the UC Riverside Highlanders (5-7) versus the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (4-6) at 9:00 PM ET.
Hawaii vs. UC Riverside Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
Hawaii Players to Watch
- Brooklyn Rewers: 7.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Imani Perez: 8.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Daejah Phillips: 8.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Lily Wahinekapu: 8.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Meilani McBee: 7.7 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
UC Riverside Players to Watch
- Matehya Bryant: 12.8 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.6 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Jordan Webster: 16.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Makayla Jackson: 6.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Zoe Tillery: 5.7 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Esther Matarranz: 4.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
