Saturday's Big West schedule includes the UC Riverside Highlanders (5-7) versus the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (4-6) at 9:00 PM ET.

Hawaii vs. UC Riverside Game Information

Hawaii Players to Watch

Brooklyn Rewers: 7.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK

7.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK Imani Perez: 8.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

8.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK Daejah Phillips: 8.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Lily Wahinekapu: 8.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Meilani McBee: 7.7 PTS, 2.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

UC Riverside Players to Watch

Matehya Bryant: 12.8 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.6 STL, 1.3 BLK

12.8 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.6 STL, 1.3 BLK Jordan Webster: 16.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Makayla Jackson: 6.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

6.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Zoe Tillery: 5.7 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

5.7 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Esther Matarranz: 4.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

