Friday's Big West schedule includes the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (8-4, 0-0 Big West) versus the UC Irvine Anteaters (8-5, 1-0 Big West) at TBA ET on Spectrum Sports.

Hawaii vs. UC Irvine Game Information

Hawaii Players to Watch

Noel Coleman: 15.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Justin McKoy: 10.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Bernardo da Silva: 10.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK JoVon McClanahan: 9.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Juan Munoz: 8.9 PTS, 1.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

UC Irvine Players to Watch

Justin Hohn: 13.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Devin Tillis: 10.7 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.7 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Andre Henry: 10.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Derin Saran: 10.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Dean Keeler: 7.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.3 BLK

Hawaii vs. UC Irvine Stat Comparison

Hawaii Rank Hawaii AVG UC Irvine AVG UC Irvine Rank 201st 74.2 Points Scored 78.8 93rd 76th 66.4 Points Allowed 68.2 112th 249th 35.1 Rebounds 38.3 110th 329th 6.8 Off. Rebounds 9.6 140th 107th 8.3 3pt Made 6.4 278th 189th 13.4 Assists 17.0 33rd 132nd 11.3 Turnovers 11.5 153rd

