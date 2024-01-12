Hawaii vs. UC Irvine January 12 Tickets & Start Time
Friday's Big West schedule includes the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (8-4, 0-0 Big West) versus the UC Irvine Anteaters (8-5, 1-0 Big West) at TBA ET on Spectrum Sports.
Hawaii vs. UC Irvine Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 12
- Game Time: TBA ET
- TV: Spectrum Sports
Buy Tickets for Other Hawaii Games
Hawaii Players to Watch
- Noel Coleman: 15.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Justin McKoy: 10.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Bernardo da Silva: 10.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- JoVon McClanahan: 9.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Juan Munoz: 8.9 PTS, 1.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
UC Irvine Players to Watch
- Justin Hohn: 13.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Devin Tillis: 10.7 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Andre Henry: 10.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Derin Saran: 10.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Dean Keeler: 7.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.3 BLK
Hawaii vs. UC Irvine Stat Comparison
|Hawaii Rank
|Hawaii AVG
|UC Irvine AVG
|UC Irvine Rank
|201st
|74.2
|Points Scored
|78.8
|93rd
|76th
|66.4
|Points Allowed
|68.2
|112th
|249th
|35.1
|Rebounds
|38.3
|110th
|329th
|6.8
|Off. Rebounds
|9.6
|140th
|107th
|8.3
|3pt Made
|6.4
|278th
|189th
|13.4
|Assists
|17.0
|33rd
|132nd
|11.3
|Turnovers
|11.5
|153rd
