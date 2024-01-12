Friday's Big West schedule includes the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (8-4, 0-0 Big West) versus the UC Irvine Anteaters (8-5, 1-0 Big West) at TBA ET on Spectrum Sports.

Hawaii vs. UC Irvine Game Information

Hawaii Players to Watch

  • Noel Coleman: 15.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Justin McKoy: 10.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Bernardo da Silva: 10.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • JoVon McClanahan: 9.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Juan Munoz: 8.9 PTS, 1.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

UC Irvine Players to Watch

  • Justin Hohn: 13.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Devin Tillis: 10.7 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Andre Henry: 10.1 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Derin Saran: 10.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Dean Keeler: 7.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.3 BLK

Hawaii vs. UC Irvine Stat Comparison

Hawaii Rank Hawaii AVG UC Irvine AVG UC Irvine Rank
201st 74.2 Points Scored 78.8 93rd
76th 66.4 Points Allowed 68.2 112th
249th 35.1 Rebounds 38.3 110th
329th 6.8 Off. Rebounds 9.6 140th
107th 8.3 3pt Made 6.4 278th
189th 13.4 Assists 17.0 33rd
132nd 11.3 Turnovers 11.5 153rd

