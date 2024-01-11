Lakers vs. Suns January 11 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 5:17 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Lakers (17-15) are welcoming in the Phoenix Suns (15-15) for a matchup of Pacific Division rivals at Crypto.com Arena, with a start time of 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11, 2024. It's the fourth matchup between the squads this year.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Lakers vs. Suns Game Information
- Buy Tickets for This Game
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max!
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Lakers Games
- January 9 at home vs the Raptors
- December 30 at the Timberwolves
- January 3 at home vs the Heat
- January 5 at home vs the Grizzlies
- January 7 at home vs the Clippers
Lakers Players to Watch
- Anthony Davis posts 25.2 points, 12.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest, shooting 54.9% from the floor.
- LeBron James posts 24.9 points, 7.4 assists and 7.7 rebounds per game.
- D'Angelo Russell puts up 15.1 points, 3 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game, shooting 46.5% from the field and 39% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made treys per game.
- Austin Reaves averages 15 points, 4.9 assists and 4.6 boards.
- Taurean Prince puts up 9.8 points, 2.9 boards and 1.8 assists per game. At the other end he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Suns Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Kevin Durant gives the Suns 30.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
- On a per-game basis, Devin Booker gives the Suns 27 points, 5.3 rebounds and 8.2 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Jusuf Nurkic gives the Suns 12 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game while putting up 1 steal and 1.2 blocked shots.
- Grayson Allen gives the Suns 13.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game while posting 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Eric Gordon is putting up 13.8 points, 2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He is draining 46.7% of his shots from the field and 40.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 triples per game.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Lakers vs. Suns Stat Comparison
|Lakers
|Suns
|114.7
|Points Avg.
|115
|114.5
|Points Allowed Avg.
|114.5
|48.7%
|Field Goal %
|47.3%
|36.1%
|Three Point %
|36.8%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.