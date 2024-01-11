The Los Angeles Lakers (17-15) are welcoming in the Phoenix Suns (15-15) for a matchup of Pacific Division rivals at Crypto.com Arena, with a start time of 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11, 2024. It's the fourth matchup between the squads this year.

Lakers vs. Suns Game Information

Lakers Players to Watch

Anthony Davis posts 25.2 points, 12.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest, shooting 54.9% from the floor.

LeBron James posts 24.9 points, 7.4 assists and 7.7 rebounds per game.

D'Angelo Russell puts up 15.1 points, 3 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game, shooting 46.5% from the field and 39% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made treys per game.

Austin Reaves averages 15 points, 4.9 assists and 4.6 boards.

Taurean Prince puts up 9.8 points, 2.9 boards and 1.8 assists per game. At the other end he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Suns Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Kevin Durant gives the Suns 30.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

On a per-game basis, Devin Booker gives the Suns 27 points, 5.3 rebounds and 8.2 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Jusuf Nurkic gives the Suns 12 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game while putting up 1 steal and 1.2 blocked shots.

Grayson Allen gives the Suns 13.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game while posting 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Eric Gordon is putting up 13.8 points, 2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He is draining 46.7% of his shots from the field and 40.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 triples per game.

Lakers vs. Suns Stat Comparison

Lakers Suns 114.7 Points Avg. 115 114.5 Points Allowed Avg. 114.5 48.7% Field Goal % 47.3% 36.1% Three Point % 36.8%

