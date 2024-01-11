The Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (3-6) meet a fellow Big West squad, the UC Irvine Anteaters (7-4), on Thursday, January 11, 2024 at Bren Events Center. The game will tip off at 9:00 PM ET.

Hawaii vs. UC Irvine Game Information

Hawaii Players to Watch

Brooklyn Rewers: 8.0 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

8.0 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK Daejah Phillips: 8.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Imani Perez: 9.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

9.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Lily Wahinekapu: 8.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Meilani McBee: 7.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

UC Irvine Players to Watch

Deja Lee: 11.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Nikki Tom: 8.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Diaba Konate: 8.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Nevaeh Parkinson: 9.1 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.9 BLK

9.1 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.9 BLK Nevaeh Dean: 5.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK

