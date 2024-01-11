Hawaii vs. UC Irvine January 11 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (3-6) meet a fellow Big West squad, the UC Irvine Anteaters (7-4), on Thursday, January 11, 2024 at Bren Events Center. The game will tip off at 9:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Hawaii vs. UC Irvine Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Hawaii Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Hawaii Players to Watch
- Brooklyn Rewers: 8.0 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Daejah Phillips: 8.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Imani Perez: 9.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Lily Wahinekapu: 8.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Meilani McBee: 7.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
UC Irvine Players to Watch
- Deja Lee: 11.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Nikki Tom: 8.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Diaba Konate: 8.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nevaeh Parkinson: 9.1 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Nevaeh Dean: 5.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.