The Los Angeles Lakers (18-19) and the Toronto Raptors (15-21) are scheduled to square off on Tuesday at Crypto.com Arena, with a start time of 10:30 PM ET. When these two teams hit the hardwood, Anthony Davis is one of the players to watch.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Raptors

Game Day: Tuesday, January 9

Tuesday, January 9 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA, TSN

Lakers' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Lakers defeated the Clippers on Sunday, 106-103. Their leading scorer was LeBron James with 25 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM LeBron James 25 8 7 1 0 1 Anthony Davis 22 10 1 3 1 0 D'Angelo Russell 13 0 6 1 1 3

Lakers Players to Watch

Davis' numbers for the season are 25.5 points, 3.3 assists and 12.1 boards per contest, shooting 55.7% from the floor.

James is posting 25.1 points, 7.4 assists and 7.4 boards per game.

Austin Reaves is averaging 15.2 points, 5.1 assists and 4.4 boards per game.

D'Angelo Russell's numbers for the season are 14.8 points, 2.8 boards and 6.3 assists per contest, shooting 45.9% from the floor and 38.5% from downtown, with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Taurean Prince puts up 9.7 points, 2.8 boards and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 42.1% from the floor and 38.5% from downtown, with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Davis 27.7 11.4 4.2 1.5 2.7 0.5 LeBron James 22.7 5.7 7.2 1.2 0.6 1.8 Austin Reaves 15.9 3.5 5.5 0.8 0.2 1.2 Taurean Prince 10.7 3.3 2.3 1.4 0.6 2.9 D'Angelo Russell 7.6 1.1 3.7 0.4 0.4 1.2

