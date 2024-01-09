Lakers vs. Raptors Injury Report Today - January 9
The Los Angeles Lakers (18-19) are keeping their eye on two players on the injury report as they ready for a Tuesday, January 9 matchup with the Toronto Raptors (15-21) at Crypto.com Arena, which tips at 10:30 PM ET.
The Lakers are coming off of a 106-103 victory over the Clippers in their most recent game on Sunday. LeBron James put up 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for the Lakers.
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Gabe Vincent
|PG
|Out
|Knee
|5.4
|1
|3
|Rui Hachimura
|PF
|Questionable
|Calf
|11.6
|3.7
|1
Toronto Raptors Injury Report Today
Raptors Injuries: Christian Koloko: Out (Respiratory), Otto Porter Jr.: Questionable (Knee)
Lakers vs. Raptors Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: SportsNet LA and TSN
