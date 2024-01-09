The Los Angeles Lakers (18-19) are keeping their eye on two players on the injury report as they ready for a Tuesday, January 9 matchup with the Toronto Raptors (15-21) at Crypto.com Arena, which tips at 10:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Lakers are coming off of a 106-103 victory over the Clippers in their most recent game on Sunday. LeBron James put up 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for the Lakers.

Lakers vs Raptors Additional Info

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Gabe Vincent PG Out Knee 5.4 1 3 Rui Hachimura PF Questionable Calf 11.6 3.7 1

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Toronto Raptors Injury Report Today

Raptors Injuries: Christian Koloko: Out (Respiratory), Otto Porter Jr.: Questionable (Knee)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Lakers vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: SportsNet LA and TSN

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.