Lakers vs. Raptors January 9 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 9:17 PM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
On Tuesday, January 9, 2024, the Los Angeles Lakers (16-15) square off against the Toronto Raptors (11-18) at 10:30 PM ET on SportsNet LA and TSN.
Lakers vs. Raptors Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 9
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet LA, TSN
Lakers Players to Watch
- Anthony Davis puts up 25.2 points, 3.1 assists and 12.3 boards per game.
- LeBron James puts up 25.2 points, 7.3 assists and 7.9 boards per contest.
- D'Angelo Russell puts up 15.1 points, 6.3 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game.
- Austin Reaves averages 15.0 points, 4.7 boards and 4.9 assists per contest, shooting 47.4% from the floor and 36.2% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.
- Taurean Prince averages 10.0 points, 1.8 assists and 2.9 boards.
Raptors Players to Watch
- Scottie Barnes is putting up 20.7 points, 9.3 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game. He's also draining 48.9% of his shots from the field and 38.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.0 triples per game.
- On a per-game basis, Pascal Siakam gets the Raptors 21.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- The Raptors are receiving 14.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game from Dennis Schroder this year.
- The Raptors are getting 10.6 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Jakob Poeltl this year.
- The Raptors are getting 14.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from OG Anunoby this year.
Lakers vs. Raptors Stat Comparison
|Lakers
|Raptors
|114.1
|Points Avg.
|112.4
|114.6
|Points Allowed Avg.
|114.8
|48.6%
|Field Goal %
|47.1%
|35.6%
|Three Point %
|33.9%
