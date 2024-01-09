On Tuesday, January 9, 2024, the Los Angeles Lakers (16-15) square off against the Toronto Raptors (11-18) at 10:30 PM ET on SportsNet LA and TSN.

Lakers vs. Raptors Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, January 9

Tuesday, January 9 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA, TSN

Lakers Players to Watch

Anthony Davis puts up 25.2 points, 3.1 assists and 12.3 boards per game.

LeBron James puts up 25.2 points, 7.3 assists and 7.9 boards per contest.

D'Angelo Russell puts up 15.1 points, 6.3 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game.

Austin Reaves averages 15.0 points, 4.7 boards and 4.9 assists per contest, shooting 47.4% from the floor and 36.2% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Taurean Prince averages 10.0 points, 1.8 assists and 2.9 boards.

Raptors Players to Watch

Scottie Barnes is putting up 20.7 points, 9.3 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game. He's also draining 48.9% of his shots from the field and 38.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.0 triples per game.

On a per-game basis, Pascal Siakam gets the Raptors 21.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Raptors are receiving 14.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game from Dennis Schroder this year.

The Raptors are getting 10.6 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Jakob Poeltl this year.

The Raptors are getting 14.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from OG Anunoby this year.

Lakers vs. Raptors Stat Comparison

Lakers Raptors 114.1 Points Avg. 112.4 114.6 Points Allowed Avg. 114.8 48.6% Field Goal % 47.1% 35.6% Three Point % 33.9%

