The Los Angeles Kings' Adrian Kempe and the Tampa Bay Lightning's Brayden Point will be two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on when these teams meet on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, at Amalie Arena.

Kings vs. Lightning Game Information

Kings Players to Watch

One of the top offensive players this season for Los Angeles, Anze Kopitar has 36 points in 36 games (14 goals, 22 assists).

Kempe has chipped in with 36 points (15 goals, 21 assists).

Kevin Fiala's total of 33 points is via 10 goals and 23 assists.

Pheonix Copley's record is 4-1-2. He has given up 23 goals (3.16 goals against average) and racked up 154 saves.

Lightning Players to Watch

Nikita Kucherov has recorded 28 goals (0.7 per game) and dished out 39 assists (one per game), averaging 4.3 shots per game and shooting 15.8%. This places him among the leaders for Tampa Bay with 67 total points (1.6 per game).

Tampa Bay's Point has posted 42 total points (one per game), with 19 goals and 23 assists.

This season, Victor Hedman has scored six goals and contributed 33 assists for Tampa Bay, giving him a point total of 39.

In the crease, Andrei Vasilevskiy has an .895 save percentage (49th in the league), with 454 total saves, while allowing 53 goals (3.0 goals against average). He has put together a 9-9-0 record between the posts for Tampa Bay this season.

Kings vs. Lightning Stat Comparison

Kings Rank Kings AVG Lightning AVG Lightning Rank 12th 3.36 Goals Scored 3.24 14th 2nd 2.42 Goals Allowed 3.49 27th 1st 34.4 Shots 30 21st 3rd 27 Shots Allowed 30.5 17th 18th 19.67% Power Play % 29.01% 2nd 1st 87.39% Penalty Kill % 80.34% 14th

