Gustav Nyquist and Troy Terry will be two of the most exciting players to watch when the Nashville Predators face the Anaheim Ducks at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, January 9 at 8:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Ducks vs. Predators Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Ducks Players to Watch

Frank Vatrano has totaled 18 goals (0.5 per game) and collected 10 assists (0.3 per game), averaging 3.4 shots per game and shooting 13.4%. This places him among the leaders for Anaheim with 28 total points (0.7 per game).

Mason McTavish is a top scorer for Anaheim, with 26 total points this season. In 32 contests, he has netted 11 goals and provided 15 assists.

This season, Anaheim's Terry has 23 points, courtesy of nine goals (fourth on team) and 14 assists (fifth).

In the crease, Lukas Dostal's record stands at 6-9-1 on the season, allowing 54 goals (3.5 goals against average) and collecting 490 saves with a .901% save percentage (37th in the league).

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Predators Players to Watch

Filip Forsberg is one of Nashville's top contributors (45 points), via amassed 21 goals and 24 assists.

Ryan O'Reilly has picked up 35 points (0.9 per game), scoring 15 goals and adding 20 assists.

Nyquist has 32 points for Nashville, via 10 goals and 22 assists.

In 12 games, Kevin Lankinen's record is 5-3-0. He has conceded 31 goals (3.14 goals against average) and has made 283 saves.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ducks vs. Predators Stat Comparison

Predators Rank Predators AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 17th 3.1 Goals Scored 2.46 29th 14th 3.13 Goals Allowed 3.33 23rd 18th 30.3 Shots 29.5 24th 18th 30.6 Shots Allowed 32.4 27th 16th 21.32% Power Play % 18.85% 20th 25th 76.92% Penalty Kill % 79.65% 18th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.