The Baylor Bears (12-2, 1-0 Big 12) will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak when hosting the BYU Cougars (12-2, 0-1 Big 12) on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at Foster Pavilion. This matchup is at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Baylor vs. BYU Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Baylor vs. BYU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Baylor Moneyline BYU Moneyline
FanDuel Baylor (-2.5) 155.5 -152 +126 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Baylor vs. BYU Betting Trends

  • Baylor has won nine games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing five times.
  • Bears games have gone over the point total nine out of 14 times this season.
  • BYU is 11-3-0 ATS this season.
  • In the Cougars' 14 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

Baylor Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +3500
  • Baylor is 16th-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+3500), but only 21st-best, according to computer rankings.
  • Oddsmakers have moved the Bears' national championship odds down from +3000 at the beginning of the season to +3500. Among all teams in the country, that is the 49th-biggest change.
  • Baylor has a 2.8% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

BYU Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +2800
  • The Cougars have experienced the biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +40000 at the start of the season to +2800.
  • The implied probability of BYU winning the national championship, based on its +2800 moneyline odds, is 3.4%.

