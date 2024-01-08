NHL Anytime Goalscorer Bets and Odds Today - January 7
Who's likely to score in the NHL on Sunday? There are four games on the calendar, and a full list of anytime goal-scorer odds is offered below.
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds
Alex DeBrincat (Red Wings) +150 to score
Red Wings vs. Ducks
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7
- DeBrincat's stats: 17 goals in 39 games
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Dylan Larkin (Red Wings) +155 to score
Red Wings vs. Ducks
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7
- Larkin's stats: 13 goals in 33 games
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Frank Vatrano (Ducks) +160 to score
Ducks vs. Red Wings
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7
- Vatrano's stats: 18 goals in 38 games
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Mark Scheifele (Jets) +175 to score
Jets vs. Coyotes
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7
- Scheifele's stats: 12 goals in 38 games
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Patrick Kane (Red Wings) +175 to score
Red Wings vs. Ducks
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7
- Kane's stats: 6 goals in 15 games
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Nikolaj Ehlers (Jets) +175 to score
Jets vs. Coyotes
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7
- Ehlers' stats: 13 goals in 38 games
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Nazem Kadri (Flames) +180 to score
Flames vs. Blackhawks
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7
- Kadri's stats: 11 goals in 39 games
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Adrian Kempe (Kings) +185 to score
Kings vs. Capitals
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7
- Kempe's stats: 14 goals in 35 games
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Gabriel Vilardi (Jets) +185 to score
Jets vs. Coyotes
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7
- Vilardi's stats: 8 goals in 20 games
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Alex Ovechkin (Capitals) +190 to score
Capitals vs. Kings
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7
- Ovechkin's stats: 8 goals in 37 games
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch NHL action all season long on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.