Will Zach Charbonnet Score a Touchdown Against the Cardinals in Week 18?
When Zach Charbonnet hits the gridiron for the Seattle Seahawks in their Week 18 matchup versus the Arizona Cardinals (on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), will he get into the end zone? Prior to making any bets, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Think Charbonnet will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!
Seahawks vs Cardinals Anytime TD Bets
Will Zach Charbonnet score a touchdown against the Cardinals?
Odds to score a TD this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a TD)
- This season Charbonnet has run for 430 yards on 103 carries (28.7 ypg), with one touchdown.
- Charbonnet has also caught 31 passes for 181 yards (12.1 per game).
- Charbonnet has had one game with a rushing TD.
Zach Charbonnet Game Log
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Rams
|3
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Lions
|4
|16
|0
|2
|14
|0
|Week 3
|Panthers
|9
|46
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 4
|@Giants
|5
|31
|0
|1
|9
|0
|Week 6
|@Bengals
|2
|5
|0
|2
|14
|0
|Week 8
|Browns
|5
|53
|0
|2
|11
|0
|Week 9
|@Ravens
|4
|8
|0
|1
|5
|0
|Week 10
|Commanders
|6
|44
|0
|4
|18
|0
|Week 11
|@Rams
|15
|47
|0
|6
|22
|0
|Week 12
|49ers
|14
|47
|0
|4
|11
|0
|Week 13
|@Cowboys
|19
|60
|1
|1
|39
|0
|Week 14
|@49ers
|9
|44
|0
|1
|4
|0
|Week 15
|Eagles
|4
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 16
|@Titans
|2
|0
|0
|1
|-4
|0
|Week 17
|Steelers
|2
|2
|0
|5
|39
|0
Rep Zach Charbonnet with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.