When Zach Charbonnet hits the gridiron for the Seattle Seahawks in their Week 18 matchup versus the Arizona Cardinals (on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), will he get into the end zone? Prior to making any bets, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Seahawks vs Cardinals Anytime TD Bets

Will Zach Charbonnet score a touchdown against the Cardinals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a TD)

This season Charbonnet has run for 430 yards on 103 carries (28.7 ypg), with one touchdown.

Charbonnet has also caught 31 passes for 181 yards (12.1 per game).

Charbonnet has had one game with a rushing TD.

Zach Charbonnet Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Rams 3 11 0 0 0 0 Week 2 @Lions 4 16 0 2 14 0 Week 3 Panthers 9 46 0 1 -1 0 Week 4 @Giants 5 31 0 1 9 0 Week 6 @Bengals 2 5 0 2 14 0 Week 8 Browns 5 53 0 2 11 0 Week 9 @Ravens 4 8 0 1 5 0 Week 10 Commanders 6 44 0 4 18 0 Week 11 @Rams 15 47 0 6 22 0 Week 12 49ers 14 47 0 4 11 0 Week 13 @Cowboys 19 60 1 1 39 0 Week 14 @49ers 9 44 0 1 4 0 Week 15 Eagles 4 16 0 0 0 0 Week 16 @Titans 2 0 0 1 -4 0 Week 17 Steelers 2 2 0 5 39 0

