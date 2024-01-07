In the Week 18 game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Arizona Cardinals at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, will Will Dissly get into the end zone? Read on for odds and analysis on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Seahawks vs Cardinals Anytime TD Bets

Will Will Dissly score a touchdown against the Cardinals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a TD)

Dissly has caught 14 passes on 19 targets for 126 yards, averaging 10.5 yards per game.

Having played 11 games this year, Dissly has not tallied a TD reception.

Will Dissly Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Rams 2 2 17 0 Week 2 @Lions 3 3 35 0 Week 6 @Bengals 1 1 4 0 Week 9 @Ravens 1 0 0 0 Week 10 Commanders 2 2 22 0 Week 11 @Rams 3 1 9 0 Week 12 49ers 1 1 21 0 Week 13 @Cowboys 2 0 0 0 Week 14 @49ers 1 1 3 0 Week 15 Eagles 2 2 9 0 Week 16 @Titans 1 1 6 0

