In the upcoming tilt versus the Washington Capitals, which starts at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, can we count on Vladislav Gavrikov to score a goal for the Los Angeles Kings? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Vladislav Gavrikov score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Gavrikov stats and insights

Gavrikov has scored in three of 30 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has taken one shot in one game versus the Capitals this season, but has not scored.

Gavrikov has zero points on the power play.

He has a 7.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Capitals defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 110 goals in total (3.0 per game) which ranks 10th.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.4 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Gavrikov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Red Wings 0 0 0 24:09 Home L 4-3 SO 1/2/2024 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 21:14 Home L 3-0 12/30/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 21:32 Home L 3-2 SO 12/28/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 20:29 Away L 3-2 12/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 20:02 Home W 5-1 12/10/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 6:36 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 18:36 Away L 3-2 OT 12/7/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 21:31 Away W 4-0 12/5/2023 Blue Jackets 2 0 2 19:55 Away W 4-3 OT 12/3/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 21:08 Home W 4-1

Kings vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSW, and MNMT

NHL Network, BSW, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.