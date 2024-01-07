On Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, the Anaheim Ducks clash with the Detroit Red Wings. Is Urho Vaakanainen going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Urho Vaakanainen score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Vaakanainen stats and insights

  • Vaakanainen is yet to score through 30 games this season.
  • He has taken one shot in one game against the Red Wings this season, but has not scored.
  • Vaakanainen has no points on the power play.

Red Wings defensive stats

  • The Red Wings are 26th in goals allowed, giving up 134 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 13.7 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Vaakanainen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/5/2024 Jets 0 0 0 14:03 Home L 3-1
1/3/2024 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 20:29 Home L 2-1 OT
12/31/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 17:41 Home L 7-2
12/29/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:33 Home L 2-0
12/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 19:05 Home W 5-2
12/23/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 13:45 Home L 3-2
12/18/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 12:20 Away W 4-3
12/17/2023 Devils 0 0 0 14:45 Away W 5-1
12/15/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 16:32 Away L 5-1
12/13/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 16:41 Away L 4-3

Ducks vs. Red Wings game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, January 7, 2024
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and BSDETX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

