When the Seattle Seahawks and the Arizona Cardinals go head to head in Week 18 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET, will Tyler Lockett score a touchdown? To check out how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to cash his anytime TD prop, keep reading.

Seahawks vs Cardinals Anytime TD Bets

Will Tyler Lockett score a touchdown against the Cardinals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a TD)

Lockett has posted 823 yards receiving (51.4 per game) and four TDs, hauling in 77 balls out of 118 targets this campaign.

Lockett has had a touchdown catch in three of 16 games this season, and he found the end zone more than once on one of those occasions.

Tyler Lockett Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Rams 4 2 10 0 Week 2 @Lions 10 8 59 2 Week 3 Panthers 7 3 34 0 Week 4 @Giants 6 4 54 0 Week 6 @Bengals 8 6 94 0 Week 7 Cardinals 5 4 38 0 Week 8 Browns 9 8 81 1 Week 9 @Ravens 8 3 32 0 Week 10 Commanders 10 8 92 1 Week 11 @Rams 7 5 51 0 Week 12 49ers 5 3 30 0 Week 13 @Cowboys 8 5 47 0 Week 14 @49ers 6 6 89 0 Week 15 Eagles 9 3 21 0 Week 16 @Titans 11 8 81 0 Week 17 Steelers 5 1 10 0

