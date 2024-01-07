Tyler Lockett will be running routes against the 13th-ranked passing defense in the league when his Seattle Seahawks take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 18, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Lockett has recorded 823 receiving yards (51.4 per game) and four receiving TDs, reeling in 77 balls on 118 targets.

Lockett vs. the Cardinals

Lockett vs the Cardinals (since 2021): 5 GP / 67 REC YPG / REC TD

5 GP / 67 REC YPG / REC TD Six players have racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Arizona in the 2023 season.

The Cardinals have allowed 23 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Six opposing players have hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Arizona on the season.

The 214 passing yards per game conceded by the Cardinals defense makes them the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense.

So far this season, the Cardinals have given up 30 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.9 per game. That ranks 30th in NFL play.

Tyler Lockett Receiving Props vs. the Cardinals

Receiving Yards: 51.5 (-111)

Lockett Receiving Insights

In seven of 16 games this year, Lockett has exceeded the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Lockett has received 21.6% of his team's 547 passing attempts this season (118 targets).

He has been targeted 118 times, averaging 7.0 yards per target (88th in NFL).

In three of 16 games this season, Lockett has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.

He has 12.5% of his team's 32 offensive touchdowns this season (four).

With 11 red zone targets, Lockett has been on the receiving end of 16.2% of his team's 68 red zone pass attempts.

Lockett's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Steelers 12/31/2023 Week 17 5 TAR / 1 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 12/24/2023 Week 16 11 TAR / 8 REC / 81 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 12/18/2023 Week 15 9 TAR / 3 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 12/10/2023 Week 14 6 TAR / 6 REC / 89 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 11/30/2023 Week 13 8 TAR / 5 REC / 47 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

