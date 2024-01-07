Tyler Lockett did not participate in his most recent practice. The Seattle Seahawks have a game against the Arizona Cardinals at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 18. Take a look at Lockett's stats below.

Heading into Week 18, Lockett has 77 receptions for 823 yards -- 10.7 yards per catch -- and four receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 118 occasions.

Tyler Lockett Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Shoulder

The Seahawks have no other receivers on the injury report.

Week 18 Injury Reports

Seahawks vs. Cardinals Game Info

Game Day: January 7, 2024

January 7, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Lockett 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 118 77 823 203 4 10.7

Lockett Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Rams 4 2 10 0 Week 2 @Lions 10 8 59 2 Week 3 Panthers 7 3 34 0 Week 4 @Giants 6 4 54 0 Week 6 @Bengals 8 6 94 0 Week 7 Cardinals 5 4 38 0 Week 8 Browns 9 8 81 1 Week 9 @Ravens 8 3 32 0 Week 10 Commanders 10 8 92 1 Week 11 @Rams 7 5 51 0 Week 12 49ers 5 3 30 0 Week 13 @Cowboys 8 5 47 0 Week 14 @49ers 6 6 89 0 Week 15 Eagles 9 3 21 0 Week 16 @Titans 11 8 81 0 Week 17 Steelers 5 1 10 0

