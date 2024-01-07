Will Tyler Lockett Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Tyler Lockett did not participate in his most recent practice. The Seattle Seahawks have a game against the Arizona Cardinals at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 18. Take a look at Lockett's stats below.
Heading into Week 18, Lockett has 77 receptions for 823 yards -- 10.7 yards per catch -- and four receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 118 occasions.
Tyler Lockett Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Shoulder
- The Seahawks have no other receivers on the injury report.
Week 18 Injury Reports
Seahawks vs. Cardinals Game Info
- Game Day: January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Lockett 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|118
|77
|823
|203
|4
|10.7
Lockett Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Rams
|4
|2
|10
|0
|Week 2
|@Lions
|10
|8
|59
|2
|Week 3
|Panthers
|7
|3
|34
|0
|Week 4
|@Giants
|6
|4
|54
|0
|Week 6
|@Bengals
|8
|6
|94
|0
|Week 7
|Cardinals
|5
|4
|38
|0
|Week 8
|Browns
|9
|8
|81
|1
|Week 9
|@Ravens
|8
|3
|32
|0
|Week 10
|Commanders
|10
|8
|92
|1
|Week 11
|@Rams
|7
|5
|51
|0
|Week 12
|49ers
|5
|3
|30
|0
|Week 13
|@Cowboys
|8
|5
|47
|0
|Week 14
|@49ers
|6
|6
|89
|0
|Week 15
|Eagles
|9
|3
|21
|0
|Week 16
|@Titans
|11
|8
|81
|0
|Week 17
|Steelers
|5
|1
|10
|0
