Will Tyler Higbee Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Tyler Higbee did not participate in his most recent practice. The Los Angeles Rams have a game against the San Francisco 49ers at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 18. All of Higbee's stats can be found below.
Looking at season stats, Higbee has been targeted 70 times and has 47 catches for 495 yards (10.5 per reception) and two TDs.
Tyler Higbee Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Shoulder
- No other receiver is listed on the injury report for the Rams.
Rams vs. 49ers Game Info
- Game Day: January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Higbee 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|70
|47
|495
|246
|2
|10.5
Higbee Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Seahawks
|3
|3
|49
|0
|Week 2
|49ers
|7
|3
|12
|0
|Week 3
|@Bengals
|5
|5
|71
|0
|Week 4
|@Colts
|11
|5
|64
|0
|Week 5
|Eagles
|3
|2
|20
|0
|Week 6
|Cardinals
|3
|2
|18
|0
|Week 7
|Steelers
|3
|1
|7
|0
|Week 8
|@Cowboys
|7
|5
|45
|0
|Week 9
|@Packers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|Seahawks
|3
|1
|17
|0
|Week 12
|@Cardinals
|5
|5
|29
|2
|Week 13
|Browns
|4
|2
|35
|0
|Week 15
|Commanders
|5
|4
|36
|0
|Week 16
|Saints
|3
|3
|30
|0
|Week 17
|@Giants
|7
|6
|62
|0
