Tyler Higbee did not participate in his most recent practice. The Los Angeles Rams have a game against the San Francisco 49ers at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 18. All of Higbee's stats can be found below.

Looking at season stats, Higbee has been targeted 70 times and has 47 catches for 495 yards (10.5 per reception) and two TDs.

Tyler Higbee Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Shoulder

No other receiver is listed on the injury report for the Rams.

Week 18 Injury Reports

Rams vs. 49ers Game Info

Game Day: January 7, 2024

January 7, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Higbee 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 70 47 495 246 2 10.5

Higbee Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 3 3 49 0 Week 2 49ers 7 3 12 0 Week 3 @Bengals 5 5 71 0 Week 4 @Colts 11 5 64 0 Week 5 Eagles 3 2 20 0 Week 6 Cardinals 3 2 18 0 Week 7 Steelers 3 1 7 0 Week 8 @Cowboys 7 5 45 0 Week 9 @Packers 1 0 0 0 Week 11 Seahawks 3 1 17 0 Week 12 @Cardinals 5 5 29 2 Week 13 Browns 4 2 35 0 Week 15 Commanders 5 4 36 0 Week 16 Saints 3 3 30 0 Week 17 @Giants 7 6 62 0

